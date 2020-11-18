COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cost of Covax estimated at R4.8bn to cover 20% of SA population, says Zweli Mkhize

November 18 2020 - 10:17

Covid-19 battle between insurers and hospitality firms moves to appeal court

After two high court defeats for insurers who refused to pay Covid-19 business interruption claims, the arena is moving to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Guardrisk has challenged a Cape Town high court judgment in June ordering it to compensate Café Chameleon in Plattekloof, Cape Town, for revenue lost as a result of Covid-19 and the lockdown. Its appeal will be heard in Bloemfontein on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Cape Town court ordered Santam to pay two hospitality companies which between them have business interruption cover worth R122m.