South Africa

Double life sentence for man who raped, strangled neighbour

18 November 2020 - 06:49 By Orrin Singh
The woman's body was found in the open and a post-mortem revealed she had been raped and strangled. Stock photo.
The woman's body was found in the open and a post-mortem revealed she had been raped and strangled. Stock photo.
Image: Pixabay/Republica

A 43-year-old man has been handed a double life sentence for the rape and murder of his elderly neighbour in KwaZulu-Natal.

Nkosiyezwe David Gwala was sentenced by the Pietermaritzburg high court this week for the 2019 rape and murder of his 62-year-old neighbour in Inchanga.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said on December 14, Thandi Magwaza left her home in the KaDenge area in Inchanga and did not return.

“A missing persons docket was opened at Inchanga police station by her family for investigation and a search was conducted.”

Mbele said two days later, Magwaza's body was found in bushes by members of the community and police. She had no immediate visible injuries.

“An inquest docket was opened for investigation. A post-mortem was conducted and revealed the victim was raped and strangled to death. The inquest docket was changed to charges of murder and rape.”

The docket was assigned to a dedicated investigating officer who followed the trail to the home of her neighbour.

“Nkosiyezwe Gwala was placed under arrest on December 22. He made several court appearances and bail was denied. He was kept behind the bars until he was sentenced.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

PODCAST | Murdered over a mine: the story of Fikile Ntshangase's assassination

In this episode of 'Boots on the Ground', we look into the killing of Fikile Ntshangase, an anti-mine activist from northern KwaZulu-Natal.
News
20 hours ago

Nothing untoward in KZN cabinet swap, says premier Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has vowed that there is nothing untoward about changes to his cabinet, adding that the move is solely to ...
Politics
15 hours ago

Missing Durban man's body found in beachfront apartment

The body of a 65-year-old Durban man, who went missing on Friday, was found in an apartment on Durban's beachfront on Sunday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' ... South Africa
  2. Malawian government minister 'coincidentally' met Bushiri before he fled SA News
  3. 'We're forced to stay here because we're struggling': Inside Sandton’s hijacked ... News
  4. 'He would've gone after him quicker if he had alcohol': Bheki Cele roasted for ... South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Bushiri escape South Africa

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X