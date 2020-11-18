South Africa

Pupils in 'R25 street brawl' tested positive for dagga, will be disciplined

18 November 2020 - 20:47
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited school after footage of the brawl was shared on social media.
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited school after footage of the brawl was shared on social media.
Image: Supplied

Seven pupils from Edenglen High School in Johannesburg filmed during a street brawl will  undergo a disciplinary hearing on Thursday.

Initial reports indicated that about 10 pupils were involved in the fight but Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said an investigation had determined that only seven were involved.

Mabona said the seven were suspended, pending the disciplinary hearing scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

“Sadly, six of the seven learners who were involved in the fight tested positive for dagga usage. In addition, one of the suspended learners was found with a knife which he indicated was for his protection,” said Mabona.

Provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school last week, after footage of the fight was shared on social media. Mabona said when Lesufi visited the school, he was told that the fight started over R25 owed to one of the pupils.

Mabona said the school governing body undertook to immediately take the necessary disciplinary action against all those involved in the fracas.

“They will also provide MEC Lesufi with their report,” he said.

An investigation into the incident had also identified a problem with unregistered pupils, the department said.

“It was revealed some pupils are not registered with the school. An investigation to identify them is under way,” said Mabona.

The department's psychosocial support team was sent to the school to counsel affected pupils.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Edenglen High School pupils' fight sparked by row over R25

The Gauteng education department says a street fight between pupils from Edenglen High School, which became public through a video shared on social ...
News
1 week ago

Teachers locked up during robbery at nursery school in Roodepoort

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for two men who locked up teachers and robbed them of their belongings at a nursery school in Roodepoort on ...
News
10 hours ago

Education MEC to meet EFF on eve of fresh protest at Brackenfell High School

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer says she will meet EFF officials on the eve of the party's planned anti-racism protest at Brackenfell High ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' ... South Africa
  2. Malawian government minister 'coincidentally' met Bushiri before he fled SA News
  3. Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi News
  4. 'We're forced to stay here because we're struggling': Inside Sandton’s hijacked ... News
  5. 'He would've gone after him quicker if he had alcohol': Bheki Cele roasted for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

' 'Small boy' Mbalula must pay us'- Taxi Alliance march over Covid relief funds
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X