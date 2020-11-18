South Africa

SA's Covid-19 cases jump by 2,888 in a day, taking total to 757,144

18 November 2020 - 21:16 By TimesLIVE
Cloth face masks are still mandatory to wear in shops and offices. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olga Yastremska

The cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in SA on Wednesday, 258 days since the first confirmed case was announced in the country, is 757,144.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said there had been 2,888 new cases identified since the last report on Tuesday. The figure recorded over the previous 24-hour cycle was 1,987 new cases.

The number of deaths in the country increased by 123, bringing the total to 20,556.

Deaths, recoveries and active cases in SA.
Image: Health minisrty

SA recoveries now stand at 701,534, translating into a recovery rate of 92.6%.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5,189,580 with 28,703 new tests conducted over the past 24-hour cycle.

Reuters reported that the death toll from Covid-19 in the US had approached 250,000 on Wednesday, a day after the country recorded its highest number of victims in nearly four months.

On Tuesday, the pandemic claimed 1,596 lives in the US, more than on any single day since July 27, contributing to a total of 248,898 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began.

