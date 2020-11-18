SA's Covid-19 cases jump by 2,888 in a day, taking total to 757,144

The cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in SA on Wednesday, 258 days since the first confirmed case was announced in the country, is 757,144.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said there had been 2,888 new cases identified since the last report on Tuesday. The figure recorded over the previous 24-hour cycle was 1,987 new cases.

The number of deaths in the country increased by 123, bringing the total to 20,556.