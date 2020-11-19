‘Are you still gonna eat, tonight?’ — The streets aren’t impressed with Tito Mboweni’s single mealie for dinner
The “national chef” minister Tito Mboweni once again got the TLs hot on Wednesday with his culinary skills, posting a picture of his simple dinner.
The finance minister is never shy to share snaps of his meals on social media. The dishes usually consist of garlic, Masoja, six-egg omelettes or pilchards but Wednesday's dinner was far more basic: a single mealie.
Soon the post was flooded with comments from concerned followers who wanted to know why he was eating so little and if they should come cook for him.
Others again called for him to “get a wife” to cook his meals. Tito responded to the request last month, questioning why his cooking was associated with finding a wife.
“I don’t get it. Why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? Why do we genderise cooking? I can cook good food. Hayibo!” he said.
But the streets were still hella worried and questioned if he was full, or if perhaps had a side of garlic and fish.
And he had fish for desert pic.twitter.com/2o0i53CO47— DJ T-MIX_SA (Tshepo Mpele) (@DjTMix_SA) November 18, 2020
Something tells me he added garlic while boiling it pic.twitter.com/Ceqnp3FFBc— muzzie (@daddy_mazz) November 18, 2020