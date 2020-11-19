South Africa

‘Are you still gonna eat, tonight?’ — The streets aren’t impressed with Tito Mboweni’s single mealie for dinner

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
19 November 2020 - 08:10
Finance minister Tito Mboweni kept it simple for dinner on Wednesday.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni kept it simple for dinner on Wednesday.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

The “national chef” minister Tito Mboweni once again got the TLs hot on Wednesday with his culinary skills, posting a picture of his simple dinner.

The finance minister is never shy to share snaps of his meals on social media. The dishes usually consist of garlic, Masoja, six-egg omelettes or pilchards but Wednesday's dinner was far more basic: a single mealie.

Soon the post was flooded with comments from concerned followers who wanted to know why he was eating so little and if they should come cook for him.

Others again called for him to “get a wife” to cook his meals. Tito responded to the request last month, questioning why his cooking was associated with finding a wife.

“I don’t get it. Why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? Why do we genderise cooking? I can cook good food. Hayibo!” he said.

But the streets were still hella worried and questioned if he was full, or if perhaps had a side of garlic and fish.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Tito Mboweni hits back: why is cooking associated with me getting a wife?

The “nation's chef” has heated up social media with his recipes, which include six-egg omelettes, Masoja and loads of garlic.
News
1 month ago

'The school of Tito in full force' - LOL! Nando's throws shade at 'national chef' & Twitter is in stitches

Fast-food chain Nando's has become the latest to throw a jab at the minister after a Twitter user posted a picture of his meal.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Tito Mboweni: How did Bushiri escape and make us look so bad?

"A fugitive from justice cannot make demands to the law enforcement authorities. What nonsense is this?"
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' ... South Africa
  2. Malawian government minister 'coincidentally' met Bushiri before he fled SA News
  3. Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi News
  4. Shepherd Bushiri arrest explained: How events unfolded in Malawi News
  5. A bloodied horn, red towel and slaughtered pigeons: Pastor gives gory details ... News

Latest Videos

' 'Small boy' Mbalula must pay us'- Taxi Alliance march over Covid relief funds
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X