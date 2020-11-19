Bushiris on the run: timeline from SA escape to Malawi arrest

Here's a timeline of events from their escape last week to their arrest on Wednesday:

November 13: No show

The alarm was raised after Bushiri and his wife failed to appear at their local police station on Friday as per their bail conditions. Bushiri claimed that they flew out of SA on Wednesday though this has not been confirmed by authorities.

November 14: The great escape

Bushiri announced in a Facebook post last Saturday that he and his wife had fled to Malawi over safety concerns dating back to 2015. He claimed that the situation worsened after they were released on bail, and accused the authorities of disregarding his concerns about his safety and that of his family.

“There have been clear and evident attempts to have myself, my wife and my family killed and despite several attempts to report to authorities, there has never been state protection. Our coming to Malawi, hence, is a tactical withdrawal from the Republic of South Africa, solely meant to preserve our lives.”

He said their escape was not an attempt to avoid trial in SA, but rather to “clear our names in a justice system that is fair, impartial and just”.

November 15: Cyril Ramaphosa 'extremely angry'

The couple's escape coincided with the visit of Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera to SA. This raised questions about whether he had “smuggled” them out of SA under the pretence that he came to brief president Cyril Ramaphosa about a revolt against him in Malawi.

Chakwera flew in on Thursday last week and met Ramaphosa on Friday. He denied any involvement in the couple's escape, as did SA's acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

A Dirco official, who spoke on a condition on anonymity, said Ramaphosa was angered by the incident. He said the Malawian government would co-operate with SA to bring the Bushiris back and said “home affairs (border management), state security and the police have tough questions to answer”.