Cape Town high school distances itself from racist TikTok account

Western Cape education officials say a racist TikTok account in the name of a Cape Town high school has nothing to do with the institution.

Education department communication director Bronagh Hammond also said a social media account of a 15-year-old pupil at Table View High School that contains racist commentary had been hacked.

“The department has engaged with the school and has confirmed that the learner’s account has been hacked,” Hammond said on Wednesday, explaining that information about the racist account and the hacking was being released “to enable accurate reporting on the matter”.

“The parents have submitted the learner’s phone to the police and have opened a case of defamation of character. Arrangements are being made with a digital forensics company to get the content removed,” she added.