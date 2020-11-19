COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 55.93 million, death toll at 1,343,584

November 19 2020 - 08:30

Proteas player tests positive for Covid-19 and two others isolated ahead of England tour of SA

Cricket SA (CSA) have confirmed that a Proteas player has tested positive for Covid-19 in tests conducted before the squad entered the bio-safe environment in Cape Town.

The limited-overs series between SA and England begins on Friday next week and about 50 Covid-19 PCR tests were performed on players and support staff before entering the camp.

The player who tested positive and the two others who are considered close contacts have been placed in immediate isolation as part of the Covid-19 safety protocols. They are not showing signs of any symptoms at the moment.