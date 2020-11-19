South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 55.93 million, death toll at 1,343,584

19 November 2020 - 07:43 By TimesLIVE
A man wears a mask to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the territory of Nunavut enters a two week mandatory restriction period in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada November 18 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Natalie Maerzluft

November 19 2020 - 08:30

Proteas player tests positive for Covid-19 and two others isolated ahead of England tour of SA

Cricket SA (CSA) have confirmed that a Proteas player has tested positive for Covid-19 in tests conducted before the squad entered the bio-safe environment in Cape Town.

The limited-overs series between SA and England begins on Friday next week and  about 50 Covid-19 PCR tests were performed on players and support staff before entering the camp.

The player who tested positive and the two others who are considered close contacts have been placed in immediate isolation as part of the Covid-19 safety protocols. They are not showing signs of any symptoms at the moment.

November 19 2020 - 07:30

More than 55.93 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,343,584​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-REUTERS

