Domestic workers win right for workplace injury compensation

Domestic workers who get injured in the private homes of their employers will now be able to claim compensation for their injuries.

Even those who were injured as far back as April 27 1994 will be able to claim for injuries suffered at places of work.

This comes after the Constitutional Court upheld a decision of the high court in Pretoria, which found that the section of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (Coida), which deals with the definition of employees, is unconstitutional.

Acting justice Margie Victor delivered the historic judgment on Thursday morning and the group of domestic workers inside the court could not contain themselves.

Victor said the act's exclusion of domestic workers was discriminating against them.