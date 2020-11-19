Hlaudi Motsoeneng in the spotlight on social media as SABC retrenchment saga continues

Controversial former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng's name has been the talk of social media as more details emerged about the broadcaster's financial crisis.

This week, SABC announced that it would be retrenching 400 staff members as a measure to stay afloat, after it reported a R511m loss for the financial year ending in March and a decline in revenue from R6.4bn the previous year to R5.7bn.

TimesLIVE reported that SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe said the broadcaster faced a difficult financial year and that this affected its revenue generation activities.

A 12% year-on-year revenue loss added to the broadcaster's woes, as advertising income dropped, said Mxakwe. TV licence revenue also declined 18% year-on-year to R791m.

However, on Wednesday, communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams urged the SABC board to consider all possible options, with an aim to preserve jobs.