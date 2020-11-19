South Africa

Hlaudi Motsoeneng in the spotlight on social media as SABC retrenchment saga continues

19 November 2020 - 14:00
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng's name popped up on social media amid debate about retrenchments at the public broadcaster.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

Controversial former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng's name has been the talk of social media as more details emerged about the broadcaster's financial crisis.

This week, SABC announced that it would be retrenching 400 staff members as a measure to stay afloat, after it reported a R511m loss for the financial year ending in March and a decline in revenue from R6.4bn the previous year to R5.7bn.

TimesLIVE reported that SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe said the broadcaster faced a difficult financial year and that this affected its revenue generation activities.

A 12% year-on-year revenue loss added to the broadcaster's woes, as advertising income dropped, said Mxakwe. TV licence revenue also declined 18% year-on-year to R791m.

However, on Wednesday, communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams urged the SABC board to consider all possible options, with an aim to preserve jobs.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams hauls SABC top brass to meeting over job cuts

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams called an urgent meeting of the SABC board on Tuesday night following a heated staff meeting over ...
Politics
1 day ago

In a viral video, SABC journalist Chriselda Lewis made an impassioned plea to the group executive for news Phathiswa Magopeni to reconsider the public broadcaster’s stance on retrenchments.

“When you came here, this is not what we expected from you. We have great admiration for you in the journalism industry,” said Lewis.

Lewis also took a swipe at some SABC managers, telling them that the workers were the ones who had kept the SABC going long before they were appointed.

Magopeni agreed to retract retrenchment letters issued to staff.

On social media, Motsoeneng's name was mentioned by some reacting to the situation.

They shared opinions on how he left the SABC, the mark he made while at the broadcaster and what's been happening since his departure.

Here is a snapshot of what social media users had to say.

Motsoeneng

Retrenchments

TimesLIVE

