Malawian court sets Shepherd and Mary Bushiri free — report

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were “released unconditionally” from custody by a magistrate in the Malawian capital Lilongwe on Thursday afternoon.

The couple was arrested by Malawian police, acting on a warrant from Interpol after fleeing SA, on Wednesday.

Malawian news publication NationOnline reported, in a series of tweets, that the state had opposed the Bushiris being released on bail by the courts in Malawi as they had already skipped bail in SA. The state asked for them to be remanded in custody for 30 days while SA makes a formal extradition request.

But the defence countered that they should be released from custody.

Magistrate Viva Nyimba then ruled.