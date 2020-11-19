SA's Covid-19 infections are at almost 760,000, placing country 16th on Worldometer list
The total number of detected Covid-19 cases in SA as of Thursday evening is 759,658.
Another 2,514 new cases were identified over the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Thursday night.
The total number of deaths in the country is 20,671.
“The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5,214,036 with 24,456 new tests conducted since the last report,” said Mkhize.
SA was placed at number 16 on the Worldometer which tracks Covid-19 cases globally.
Going by the cumulative number of infections the US was ranked first (11.9 million cases vs a population of 331.7 million), India second with 8.9 million cases vs a population of 1.3 billion, and Brazil third with 5.9 million cases vs a population of 213 million.
TimesLIVE