South Africa

Search to continue for woman swept away in flooded Umlazi River

19 November 2020 - 09:58
Police officers from Durban K9 Search and Rescue (SAR) and Metro Police SAR at the Umlazi River where a woman was swept away on Wednesday evening.
Police officers from Durban K9 Search and Rescue (SAR) and Metro Police SAR at the Umlazi River where a woman was swept away on Wednesday evening.
Image: Supplied

The search for a 22-year-old woman who was swept away while attempting to cross the Umlazi River, south of Durban, will resume on Thursday. 

This after police divers from Durban Search and Rescue (SAR) together with Durban K9 SAR were called out to the Umlazi River on Wednesday evening. 

According to reports, the woman had attempted to cross the raging river in the Moscow area of F section in Umlazi. 

Persistent and heavy rainfall in the province during the week led to severe flooding in the area. 

Two other victims were rescued by community members but the search for the 22-year-old had to be called off due to bad lighting and dangerous storm conditions. 

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a weather warning for severe thunderstorms for the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. 

SAWS said thunderstorms, with possible heavy rain, hail and excessive lightning, were to be expected between 2 and 11pm. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

WATCH | Hailstones 'as big as tennis balls' batter Pietermaritzburg

Pietermaritzburg residents ran for cover when hailstones as large as tennis balls battered the KwaZulu-Natal capital on Wednesday afternoon.
News
19 hours ago

Man drowns while swimming with friends in KZN

A 19-year-old man drowned while swimming with friends in Melmoth on Sunday.
News
1 week ago

Search on for missing pastor

Police in Limpopo are calling on the public to help trace a pastor who has been missing for nine days.
News
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' ... South Africa
  2. Malawian government minister 'coincidentally' met Bushiri before he fled SA News
  3. Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi News
  4. Shepherd Bushiri arrest explained: How events unfolded in Malawi News
  5. A bloodied horn, red towel and slaughtered pigeons: Pastor gives gory details ... News

Latest Videos

' 'Small boy' Mbalula must pay us'- Taxi Alliance march over Covid relief funds
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X