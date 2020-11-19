South Africa

Social events propelling Western Cape's increase in Covid-19 cases

19 November 2020 - 14:36
Western Cape premier Alan Winde pleaded with the province's residents on Thursday to change their behaviour.
Image: Trevor Samson

Western Cape health officials are concerned about an increase in Covid-19 cases in the province as the Garden Route pushed up the infection rate this week.

Health department head Dr Keith Cloete said the latest data showed an increase in cases in all Cape Town districts as well.

During a media briefing on Thursday, Dr Terence Marshall, health cluster lead for the Garden Route, said George and Knysna led the upward climb in infections and had 1,102 active cases between them.

Cloete said 42% of those who recently tested positive for Covid-19 reported contracting the virus at a social event or through socialising with a friend, while 35% said family members were to blame.

Hospitalisation, mortality and test-positivity were all increasing, although excess deaths compared to previous years remained stable.

On Wednesday, 752 people were being treated in acute-care hospitals for Covid-19, up from a low of 476 on September 30.

Cloete said small infection clusters were appearing in suburbs such as Pinelands which did not have significant outbreaks during the first Covid-19 wave early this year.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde and health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said they were concerned about the increase in Covid-19 infections and appealed to the public to remain vigilant.

