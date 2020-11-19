Trucks block roads near Middelburg over alleged non-renewal of contracts

A number of trucks caused chaos near Middelburg in Mpumalanga on Thursday, blockading the R35 and R575 roads.

Spokesperson for the MEC of community safety, security and liaison Mmusi Moeti told TimesLIVE that both traffic police and the SAPS were on the scene resolving the issues.

Moeti said they were still attempting to ascertain what the main problem was, but that allegations had surfaced about the non-renewal of contracts with the local mines.