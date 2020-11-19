Trucks block roads near Middelburg over alleged non-renewal of contracts
A number of trucks caused chaos near Middelburg in Mpumalanga on Thursday, blockading the R35 and R575 roads.
Spokesperson for the MEC of community safety, security and liaison Mmusi Moeti told TimesLIVE that both traffic police and the SAPS were on the scene resolving the issues.
Moeti said they were still attempting to ascertain what the main problem was, but that allegations had surfaced about the non-renewal of contracts with the local mines.
“The R35 road is closed currently but the likelihood is that it will be opened shortly. Traffic officers and police are on scene. From what we understand the allegations are the non-renewal of transport contracts at the local mine. Some of the people who own taxis have contracts with the mine. These are the allegations and we will have to investigate further,” he said.
Middelburg to Bethal road, Middelburg to Van Dyk adrift road and Emalahleni to Bethal road are closed with trucks use alternative road police are on the scene.@TrafficSA @realMadumane @METROFMSA @ligwalagwalaFM pic.twitter.com/d6DuenNJCR— RG (@rg_ronny) November 19, 2020
