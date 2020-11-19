Tshegofatso Pule murder case postponed till December

The defence in the case of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule, who was murdered earlier this year, needs more time to make further representations in the matter.

Accused Muzikayise Malephane’s last court appearance was on October when it was postponed to November 19 to allow him to make representations to the director of public prosecutions (DPP).

The state told the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday morning that they had received the representations made by the defence and had responded to it.

However, murder accused Malephane’s defence attorney Jolene Muir told the court that they needed to consult with their client to make further representations.

Pule was found murdered and hanging from a tree at Durban Deep, Roodepoort, in June.

She was eight months pregnant with a daughter — her first child.

The matter was postponed to December 9.

