South Africa

Tshegofatso Pule murder case postponed till December

19 November 2020 - 11:48 By Iavan Pijoos
Muzikayise Malephane, accused of killing Tsheghofatso Pule, appears at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.
Muzikayise Malephane, accused of killing Tsheghofatso Pule, appears at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

The defence in the case of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule, who was murdered earlier this year, needs more time to make further representations in the matter.

Accused Muzikayise Malephane’s last court appearance was on October when it was postponed to November 19 to allow him to make representations to the director of public prosecutions (DPP).

The state told the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday morning that they had received the representations made by the defence and had responded to it.

However, murder accused Malephane’s defence attorney Jolene Muir told the court that they needed to consult with their client to make further representations.

Pule was found murdered and hanging from a tree at Durban Deep, Roodepoort, in June.

She was eight months pregnant with a daughter — her first child.

The matter was postponed to December 9.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tshegofatso Pule's family hopes trial will reveal why she was murdered

Tshegofatso Pule’s family is optimistic about getting justice but hope the trial of Muzikayise Malephane will provide answers to all their questions
News
2 months ago

'Is it our souls that you want or a world where no woman exists?' - Zozi Tunzi on GBV

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, ahead of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, reflected on some of the deaths that have sent shock waves across the world.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

DNA tests and ongoing detective work cited in Tshegofatso Pule trial

The case of Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Muzikayise Malephane, 31, was postponed by the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Thursday until September ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' ... South Africa
  2. Malawian government minister 'coincidentally' met Bushiri before he fled SA News
  3. Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi News
  4. Shepherd Bushiri arrest explained: How events unfolded in Malawi News
  5. A bloodied horn, red towel and slaughtered pigeons: Pastor gives gory details ... News

Latest Videos

' 'Small boy' Mbalula must pay us'- Taxi Alliance march over Covid relief funds
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X