WATCH | 'Small boy Mbalula must pay us': Taxi Alliance march over Covid relief funds

The national taxi alliance said they would not be “taken for a ride “ by a “small boy” -referring to transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

The alliance marched from the Putco depot at Marabastad taxi rank in Pretoria through the National Department of Transportation, ending at the Union Buildings.

A memorandum with a list of grievances and demands was handed over to both the minister and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The main grievance was the Covid-19 relief fund for taxi operators still being outstanding. The national taxi alliance urged Mbalula to “pay the money” or action would follow.

They demand a written response from both the president and the minister within 14 days.

TimesLIVE