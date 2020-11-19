South Africa

WATCH | 'Small boy Mbalula must pay us': Taxi Alliance march over Covid relief funds

Zama Luthuli Multimedia producer
19 November 2020 - 06:00

The national taxi alliance said they would not be “taken for a ride “ by a “small boy” -referring to transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

The alliance marched from the Putco depot at Marabastad taxi rank in Pretoria through the National Department of Transportation, ending at the Union Buildings.

A memorandum with a list of grievances and demands was handed over to both the minister and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The main grievance was the Covid-19 relief fund for taxi operators still being outstanding. The national taxi alliance urged Mbalula to “pay the money” or action would follow.

They demand a written response from both the president and the minister within 14 days.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Truck rams car as taxi strikers demand Covid-19 relief money

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) promised “action” should government not respond to its grievances about Covid-19 relief funds – after an at times ...
News
14 hours ago

National Taxi Alliance to march on Union Buildings over grievances

National Taxi Alliance members will march to the department of transport and the Union Buildings to deliver their grievances on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' ... South Africa
  2. Malawian government minister 'coincidentally' met Bushiri before he fled SA News
  3. Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi News
  4. Shepherd Bushiri arrest explained: How events unfolded in Malawi News
  5. A bloodied horn, red towel and slaughtered pigeons: Pastor gives gory details ... News

Latest Videos

' 'Small boy' Mbalula must pay us'- Taxi Alliance march over Covid relief funds
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X