WATCH | Five Bushiri videos that have had the TL shook since his escape

19 November 2020 - 09:35
Controversial 'prophet' Shepherd Bushiri, who left SA for Malawi while out on bail on fraud and money laundering charges.
Image: Facebook via Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Ministries

Old videos of fugitive Shepherd Bushiri have been resurfacing on social media this week, after he and wife Mary's escape from SA and subsequent rearrest in Malawi.

The couple fled the country last week after being granted bail, following their arrest in October on charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged “investment scheme” of more than R100m.

A warrant of arrest for the couple was issued on Monday, and they have both forfeited their R200,000 bail. They will also forfeit their Pretoria residence should they not return to the country.

On Wednesday, the couple reportedly handed themselves over to the police in Malawi after they got wind of their impending arrest.

Sunday Times Daily reported that Malawi police confirmed that the arrest was in response to a warrant issued by Interpol Pretoria on Monday.

While the case is still ongoing, social media users have shared videos of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader preaching.

Some of those who have shared the videos include former public protector Thuli Madonsela and DJ Shimza.

Here are five that have been dominating the timelines.

A righteous man sees trouble and runs away

In a video shared by Shimza, Bushiri can be heard saying, “A righteous man sees trouble and runs away, but the foolish man sees trouble and stays there.”

Hard times ahead

In this video, sent to Madonsela, Bushiri can be heard assuring his followers that he will not leave them.

No fear

In a video shared by some on Twitter, Bushiri says he fears nothing and that he never runs away from his problems.

Prophesying 

In another video shared by Shimza, the pastor can be seen “prophesying” to a women.

EFF's Naledi Chirwa

In a video that has been shared online, Bushiri tells EFF MP Naledi Chirwa that she will one day become a great leader. Chirwa can be heard saying: “I receive, Papa.”

BONUS: How did he escape?

In this edited video, a Newzroom Afrika anchor can be heard asking Malawian information minister Gospel Kazako how Bushiri arrived in Malawi, with Kazako saying, “The first thing is to find out how he left your country”. 

