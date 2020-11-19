WATCH | Five Bushiri videos that have had the TL shook since his escape
Old videos of fugitive Shepherd Bushiri have been resurfacing on social media this week, after he and wife Mary's escape from SA and subsequent rearrest in Malawi.
The couple fled the country last week after being granted bail, following their arrest in October on charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged “investment scheme” of more than R100m.
A warrant of arrest for the couple was issued on Monday, and they have both forfeited their R200,000 bail. They will also forfeit their Pretoria residence should they not return to the country.
On Wednesday, the couple reportedly handed themselves over to the police in Malawi after they got wind of their impending arrest.
Sunday Times Daily reported that Malawi police confirmed that the arrest was in response to a warrant issued by Interpol Pretoria on Monday.
While the case is still ongoing, social media users have shared videos of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader preaching.
Some of those who have shared the videos include former public protector Thuli Madonsela and DJ Shimza.
Here are five that have been dominating the timelines.
A righteous man sees trouble and runs away
In a video shared by Shimza, Bushiri can be heard saying, “A righteous man sees trouble and runs away, but the foolish man sees trouble and stays there.”
Today’s scripture bazalwane 😂 #Bushiri pic.twitter.com/6wTRUIOfou— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) November 15, 2020
Hard times ahead
In this video, sent to Madonsela, Bushiri can be heard assuring his followers that he will not leave them.
Someone send this: on Mr #Bushiri assuring followers there would be no #BushiriEscape pic.twitter.com/iTCzPPOy2w— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) November 16, 2020
No fear
In a video shared by some on Twitter, Bushiri says he fears nothing and that he never runs away from his problems.
Prophesying
In another video shared by Shimza, the pastor can be seen “prophesying” to a women.
Maaaaaajoooorrrrrr ONE!!!!!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Good Morning Bazalwane!!! pic.twitter.com/XfoJ058yWP— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) November 17, 2020
EFF's Naledi Chirwa
In a video that has been shared online, Bushiri tells EFF MP Naledi Chirwa that she will one day become a great leader. Chirwa can be heard saying: “I receive, Papa.”
Bushiri has been undermining our country.— Dr. Hloni Moyake (@HloniMoyake) November 15, 2020
Voters trusted the EFF with their votes, and one of their members credited Bushiri for her admission to parliament instead of the voters who actually made it possible. pic.twitter.com/wZHNF93bLM
BONUS: How did he escape?
In this edited video, a Newzroom Afrika anchor can be heard asking Malawian information minister Gospel Kazako how Bushiri arrived in Malawi, with Kazako saying, “The first thing is to find out how he left your country”.