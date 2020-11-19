WATCH | Five Bushiri videos that have had the TL shook since his escape

Old videos of fugitive Shepherd Bushiri have been resurfacing on social media this week, after he and wife Mary's escape from SA and subsequent rearrest in Malawi.

The couple fled the country last week after being granted bail, following their arrest in October on charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged “investment scheme” of more than R100m.

A warrant of arrest for the couple was issued on Monday, and they have both forfeited their R200,000 bail. They will also forfeit their Pretoria residence should they not return to the country.

On Wednesday, the couple reportedly handed themselves over to the police in Malawi after they got wind of their impending arrest.

Sunday Times Daily reported that Malawi police confirmed that the arrest was in response to a warrant issued by Interpol Pretoria on Monday.

While the case is still ongoing, social media users have shared videos of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader preaching.

Some of those who have shared the videos include former public protector Thuli Madonsela and DJ Shimza.

Here are five that have been dominating the timelines.

A righteous man sees trouble and runs away

In a video shared by Shimza, Bushiri can be heard saying, “A righteous man sees trouble and runs away, but the foolish man sees trouble and stays there.”