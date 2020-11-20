28s gang boss Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon killed in Gauteng hit
Cape Town gang boss Ernie “Lastig” Solomon, 62, died in a hail of bullets in Gauteng on Friday.
Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the shooting happened in Boksburg, on the East Rand, around 8am.
“The Ford Ranger stopped in front of the BMW, two men came out of the Ford Ranger armed with firearms and started shooting at the car. One died at the scene and three were airlifted to hospital. Among the injured people one is a child,” said Makhubele.
Makhubele said the suspects abandoned the Ford Ranger at the scene and fled in a getaway car, which has also been identified as a Ford.
He said the motive for the shooting is unknown and cases of murder and attempted murder are under investigation.
A photograph that circulated on social media on Friday showed Solomon slumped behind the wheel of the BMW, still with his seat belt on. He was wearing shorts and a brown anorak.
In a statement, Netcare 911 said its team responded to the shooting. “Reports from the scene indicate that four occupants of a light motor vehicle had been shot,” the statement said.
“Medics assessed an adult male driver who had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.
“Two children believed to be approximately 15 years old had sustained serious injuries as well as a baby believed to be approximately a year old. Netcare 911 and Halo air ambulances airlifted two of the children to hospital.
“The third child was rushed to hospital privately. Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities.”
The police have appealed to anyone who might have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or crime stop number on 08600-10111.
Solomon, a 28s boss, and his son survived a shooting in Hawston, near Hermanus, in May. The bone of contention which led to the attempted hit was control of the abalone-smuggling route from poaching territory in Kleinmond and Cape Agulhas to Cape Town harbour.
Solomon also reportedly shut out members of the Terrible Josters gang from illicit abalone trade in Hermanus and Gansbaai.
TimesLIVE