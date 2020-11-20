28s gang boss Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon killed in Gauteng hit

Cape Town gang boss Ernie “Lastig” Solomon, 62, died in a hail of bullets in Gauteng on Friday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the shooting happened in Boksburg, on the East Rand, around 8am.

“The Ford Ranger stopped in front of the BMW, two men came out of the Ford Ranger armed with firearms and started shooting at the car. One died at the scene and three were airlifted to hospital. Among the injured people one is a child,” said Makhubele.

Makhubele said the suspects abandoned the Ford Ranger at the scene and fled in a getaway car, which has also been identified as a Ford.

He said the motive for the shooting is unknown and cases of murder and attempted murder are under investigation.