Cape Town baboon row turns into criminal case after threats

A row over a Cape Town baboon has escalated into a criminal case after a city official was threatened and his property vandalised in a retaliatory attack.

The city said on Friday this was not the first time its staff had experienced a backlash against its baboon management policy, and in particular its treatment of a particular baboon known as SK11, or Kataza.

Kataza was first relocated by the city from his home range in Kommetjie due to troop dynamics, and then returned to the area after failing to settle in “exile” in Tokai, where he instead attracted a fan base of sympathetic residents who shared their sightings on social media.

But the city says opposition to their baboon management policy has now reached criminal proportions.

“We have noticed a trend where officials are being targeted and vilified by some of those who disapprove of the city’s urban baboon programme,” said mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt.

“It is very distressing that it has now reached a point where an official is threatened with physical harm shortly after his personal property was vandalised. This is over and above the hate mail, abusive messages, and insults aimed at staff who are, as part of their duties, involved in managing this programme.