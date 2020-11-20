South Africa

Covid-19: 55% of deaths occur within a week of diagnosis or admission in Gauteng

20 November 2020 - 19:10
Gauteng recorded more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases in the past seven days.
Image: GETTY IMAGES / GALLO IMAGES / SHARON SERETLO

In the past seven days 1,314 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Gauteng, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 232,388.

There are now 2,195 actives cases of the virus, a jump from the 1,384 active cases reported last week, according to an update from the provincial command council on Friday.

Johannesburg is still the leading district for infections and deaths — recorded active cases are 884. Johannesburg's reported deaths are now 1,919 out of a total of 4,598 deaths reported in Gauteng.

An analysis of provincial deaths showed 53% of them were males and 47% females.

Eighty-eight of those who died due to complications related to the virus were aged 40 to 59 and 25% were 60-69. 

The command council said about 55% of deaths in the province occurred within a week of diagnosis or [hospital] admission and 36% occurred within three days.

Just over half of those who died had either diabetes or hypertension, or both.

On hospital admissions, the command council said 1,767 patients were now in hospital, of whom 421 were in ICU and high care. The other 1,346 patients were in general wards.

The AU has declared November 23 to 30 as Africa Mask Week, to highlight the significance of wearing masks to help stop the spread of the virus on the continent.

Residents in the province were encouraged to join the initiative and post a picture or video of themselves on digital media platforms wearing a mask, challenging their  friends to do the same.

TimesLIVE

