EFF in Brackenfell: here's how we got here

The red berets are expected to descend on Brackenfell High School in the Western Cape again on Friday to protest against alleged racism at the school.

EFF leader Julius Malema announced on Monday that the party would continue demonstrations after a violent confrontation between community members and protesters last week.

Brackenfell High School has had the attention of many South Africans in the past two weeks after it was reported that a group of parents held a private, unofficial matric ball which was only attended by white pupils.

Here's the rundown of how EFF vs Brackenfell High School unfolded:

November 5: An all-white matric ball

Earlier this month, Sunday Times Daily reported that racial tensions had broken out at the Cape Town school over a “matric ball” held in October. Two teachers also attended the event, which created an impression that the school was involved in its organisation.

The provincial education department told TimesLIVE that the school should not be held responsible for the event, as it had been organised by parents. The school had cancelled its official matric ball because of the Covid-19 pandemic.