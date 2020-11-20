South Africa

EFF in Brackenfell: here's how we got here

20 November 2020 - 07:00
A violent confrontation erupted between EFF supporters and parents and residents outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town on Monday last week.
A violent confrontation erupted between EFF supporters and parents and residents outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town on Monday last week.
Image: Esa Alexander

The red berets are expected to descend on Brackenfell High School in the Western Cape again on Friday to protest against alleged racism at the school.

EFF leader Julius Malema announced on Monday that the party would continue demonstrations after a violent confrontation between community members and protesters last week.

Brackenfell High School has had the attention of many South Africans in the past two weeks after it was reported that a group of parents held a private, unofficial matric ball which was only attended by white pupils. 

Here's the rundown of how EFF vs Brackenfell High School unfolded:

November 5: An all-white matric ball

Earlier this month, Sunday Times Daily reported that racial tensions had broken out at the Cape Town school over a “matric ball” held in October. Two teachers also attended the event, which created an impression that the school was involved in its organisation.

The provincial education department told TimesLIVE that the school should not be held responsible for the event, as it had been organised by parents. The school had cancelled its official matric ball because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brackenfell protests: EFF slams DA for comparing it to Nazis

The EFF on Tuesday condemned remarks made by the DA when it likened the red berets to "the Nazis".
Politics
1 week ago

The Kiffness split social media with Malema and Hitler comparison video

The Kiffness' comparison of Adolf Hitler to Julius Malema has received mixed responses on social media.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

November 9: Violence erupts during protest

An EFF protest at the school over the reports turned violent, after the “ground forces” were confronted by angry parents and residents. A TimesLIVE report shows angry community members telling protesters “we're not scared of you, come here”. 

November 9: SA Human Rights Commission condemns violence, wants racism allegations probed

The commission said it was disappointed by the violence and allegations of racism at the school. It said it was more disappointing that two teachers and parents attended the event, and called for an investigation into the matter.

“The alleged holding of a 'whites only' event, if true, is also strongly condemned. No-one should be allowed to bring back racial segregation to this country. The deep racial divisions of SA’s apartheid and colonial past cannot be healed while children are socialised separately on the basis of race and thus, as a nation, we will never be able to forge a SA where all are equal, free and are treated with dignity.”

Ndlozi slams police for using stun grenades to disperse PAC Brackenfell protesters

The EFF are also expected to protest outside the school on Friday.
Politics
22 hours ago

DA should never again enter a minority coalition with EFF to stay in power: Helen Zille

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille blames the failure to secure by-election seats in Gauteng on coalitions with the EFF.
Politics
2 days ago

November 11: EFF defends its actions 

The red berets defended their demonstration after the DA claimed the EFF had protested illegally outside the school, and likened the party to the Nazis.

“The Nazis had the brown shirts that went around terrorising minorities. SA has the red shirts,” said the DA.

The EFF hit back at the comparison.

“In the DA's desperation for relevance and a desire to capture its lost white voter base, they cheapen the memory of Kristallnacht and the painful memory of the Holocaust. The DA does this to stoke swart gevaar (black danger) and to paint black people as a threat. It is an illogical comparison that spits on the memory of one of humanity's most painful eras,” it said in a statement.

November 17: MEC calls for calm

Western Cape provincial education MEC Debbie Schäfer said on Tuesday that arrangements were in place to ensure that matrics writing their final exams would not be disrupted by the protests.

She added that the protests were a clear attempt to intimidate the school but called on residents and parents not to worsen the situation by attempting to confront the protesters.

“I call on Brackenfell residents not to gather at the school with a view to engaging in altercations. Any action that would escalate tensions further will make it harder for law-enforcement authorities to do their jobs. Please do not take the law into your own hands.”

November 18: PAC protests at Brackenfell

The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) marched to the school on Wednesday but were met with police who dispersed the crowds with stun grenades..

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi criticised police action, saying it signified their “contempt for black lives”. 

READ MORE

POLL | EFF will 'protest against racism' at Brackenfell High on Friday - Do you support the protest?

The EFF will continue its demonstrations outside the school on Friday morning.
News
1 day ago

Education MEC to meet EFF on eve of fresh protest at Brackenfell High School

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer says she will meet EFF officials on the eve of the party's planned anti-racism protest at Brackenfell High ...
Politics
2 days ago

DA should never again enter a minority coalition with EFF to stay in power: Helen Zille

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille blames the failure to secure by-election seats in Gauteng on coalitions with the EFF.
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' ... South Africa
  2. Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi News
  3. Harsh action for pupils who accessed leaked maths exam paper in 8 provinces News
  4. WATCH | Hailstones 'as big as tennis balls' batter Pietermaritzburg South Africa
  5. Shepherd Bushiri arrest explained: How events unfolded in Malawi News

Latest Videos

Questionnaires, scans & menu changes: what you can expect on an international ...
Zuma goes AWOL after Zondo denies recusal application
X