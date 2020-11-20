South Africa

EFF march on Brackenfell High delayed by excessive size of crowd

20 November 2020 - 12:07
Hundreds of EFF supporters assembled on November 20 for a march on Brackenfell High.
Hundreds of EFF supporters assembled on November 20 for a march on Brackenfell High.
Image: Esa Alexander

Allegations of racism at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town returned to the spotlight on Friday as hundreds of EFF members marched on the school.

Approaching midday, the podium erected by the EFF outside the school gate was empty and quiet because the crowd was much larger than the 100 allowed by a City of Cape Town permit.

Several police lines were set up between the protesters, who marched up Paradys Road in Brackenfell East as the crowd grew ever larger. Police used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Protest leaders tried to negotiate with police for the marchers to be allowed through while marshals clad in full camouflage tried to keep discipline among the crowd.

Several members of the #JozitoStellenbosch group, who advocate for the expulsion of whites from SA,  joined the protest.

Earlier this year, the group clashed with police in Kayamandi after attempting to march on Stellenbosch to occupy shops and commercial buildings at a time when protest action was prohibited under Covid-19 regulations.

On the other side of the school grounds, a group of white residents gathered in reaction to what they perceived as a threat posed to the school their children attend.

Although a matric exam was taking place at a different location on Friday, they said they would be the last line of defence if the police failed to hold the line.

The group was smaller than during the recent confrontation with EFF members after the school admitted issues around alleged racism and committed itself to change in cooperation with parents and pupils of colour.

Present among the small group of Brackenfell residents on Friday were a few people wearing images apparently depicting the old SA flag.

Also represented was the Cape Party, whose mission is the secession of the Western Cape. Police asked the group to disperse because they did not have a permit to gather.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

EFF in Brackenfell: here's how we got here

The EFF is expected to return to Brackenfell on Friday.
News
5 hours ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | Politicians and education officials are playing games with our children’s lives

EFF shenanigans at Brackenfell High are disconcerting, as is the education department’s response to cheating
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

MPs debate nonracialism ahead of EFF protest at Brackenfell High School

ANC MP Mondli Gungubele has called on political leaders to resist the temptation to sow polarisation and disunity as the country grapples with ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' ... South Africa
  2. Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi News
  3. Harsh action for pupils who accessed leaked maths exam paper in 8 provinces News
  4. Hlaudi Motsoeneng in the spotlight on social media as SABC retrenchment saga ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Hailstones 'as big as tennis balls' batter Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
Questionnaires, scans & menu changes: what you can expect on an international ...
X