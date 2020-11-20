Joburg man sparks charitable initiative by buying 42 meals for the homeless on 42nd birthday
To celebrate his 42nd birthday, a Johannesburg man purchased 42 takeaway meals to feed the homeless.
Entrepreneur and philanthropist David Sanei is trying to spread some positivity and inspire other South Africans to take up the #TakeOutChallenge — celebrating their birthdays by purchasing takeaways to feed the less fortunate.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Friday, Sanei said he celebrated his 42nd birthday last week Thursday.
“My wife and I do this quite often. I am in the food and beverage industry and my feeling is the more we are blessed, the more we should bless others.”
Sanei, from Illovo in Sandton, shared his post on popular SA Facebook page #ImStaying.
Since then his post has been shared more than 500 times, with many people commenting that they would take up the challenge for their next birthday.
Inspired by David's kind-hearted gesture, the group launched the #TakeOutChallenge in an attempt to promote more acts of kindness.
“It's not about showing what a good person I am, no, it's about looking out for one another, especially those in need. Every time I drive past the homeless and I see that they have nothing, that doesn't sit right with me.”
Sanei said he would love to see fast food outlets come on board to promote the #TakeAwayChallenge.
