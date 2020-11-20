PODCAST | Kwazulu-Natal's brutal murders of young women

In the past few weeks, Kwazulu-Natal has experienced at least three extremely brutal murders of young women.

The horrific deaths of Jessica Weyers, Snegugu Linda and a woman whose headless and severely decomposed body washed ashore on Cuttings Beach in Durban shocked the country over the cruel injuries inflicted and sparked rumours of the murders being linked.

In this week’s Spotlight Minisode, True Crime South Africa delves into the circumstances surroundings these murders, investigates possible motives and analyses the theory that these incidents may not be isolated.

We also discuss the release of one of the perpetrators of the murder of Taliep Petersen, and consider why, after having served just 11 years of his 24-year sentence, Abdoer Emjedi, is back on the street.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY: