South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Kwazulu-Natal's brutal murders of young women

20 November 2020 - 12:49 By Nicole Engelbrecht
One of the recent murder victims was Jessica Weyers.
One of the recent murder victims was Jessica Weyers.
Image: supplied

In the past few weeks, Kwazulu-Natal has experienced at least three extremely brutal murders of young women.

The horrific deaths of Jessica Weyers, Snegugu Linda and a woman whose headless and severely decomposed body washed ashore on Cuttings Beach in Durban shocked the country over the cruel injuries inflicted and sparked rumours of the murders being linked.

In this week’s Spotlight Minisode, True Crime South Africa delves into the circumstances surroundings these murders, investigates possible motives and analyses the theory that these incidents may not be isolated.

We also discuss the release of one of the perpetrators of the murder of Taliep Petersen, and consider why, after having served just 11 years of his 24-year sentence, Abdoer Emjedi, is back on the street.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY:

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

TimesLIVE

MORE:

PODCAST | Murder at Bainskloof

In episode 43 of 'True Crime South Africa', we delve into this horrific case of truly senseless murder and witness the ripples that continue to move ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Where is Desiree Reid?

At 20 years old, Desiree Reid was navigating the tumultuous waters of early adulthood. Then she vanished without a trace.
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | The DNA delay

In this Spotlight Minisode, True Crime South Africa delves into the reality behind DNA testing delays in SA, the possible causes and the high ...
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' ... South Africa
  2. Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi News
  3. Hlaudi Motsoeneng in the spotlight on social media as SABC retrenchment saga ... South Africa
  4. Harsh action for pupils who accessed leaked maths exam paper in 8 provinces News
  5. WATCH | Hailstones 'as big as tennis balls' batter Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
Questionnaires, scans & menu changes: what you can expect on an international ...
X