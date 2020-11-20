SABC retrenchment notices suspended for seven days

The Board of the SABC has suspended the section 189 process for a period of seven days.

“This will allow all stakeholders to further engage and explore options in an effort to ensure the financial sustainability of the SABC,” said acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo.

This follows intervention by the communications ministry and a debate at the National Assembly's portfolio committee on communications after Tuesday's announcement of the planned retrenchment of about 400 employees at the state broadcaster. SABC news employees at Auckland Park had embarked on a go-slow, with some allegedly refusing to go on air, over the looming retrenchments.

“The SABC is committed to meaningfully engaging with all its stakeholders as it continues to make the corporation financially sustainable to fulfil its public mandate,” said Seapolelo.

TimesLIVE