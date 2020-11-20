South Africa

Senekal men's case postponed to 2021

20 November 2020 - 11:43 By Iavan Pijoos
Andre Pienaar was denied bail in the Senekal magistrate's court. He appealed the ruling in the high court in Bloemfontein and was granted bail of R15,000.
Andre Pienaar was denied bail in the Senekal magistrate's court. He appealed the ruling in the high court in Bloemfontein and was granted bail of R15,000.
Image: Alon Skuy

The case of André Pienaar and Stephanus Johannes Fourie, who were arrested for their alleged role in a fiery protest in the Free State, has been postponed to 2021.

Pienaar and Fourie appeared in the Senekal magistrate's court on Friday morning.

The matter has been postponed to March 1 next year for further investigation, Pienaar's lawyer Jacques Potgieter confirmed.

Pienaar was denied bail in the same court in October and approached the Bloemfontein high court to appeal that decision. The higher court ruled in his favour and granted him bail of R15,000.

The National Prosecuting Authority previously said that Fourie was also out on bail of R15,000.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Violence won’t bring justice for Brendin Horner': SAHRC as EFF, AfriForum & farmers head to Senekal

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for calm as members of the EFF, civil rights group AfriForum and local farmers are expected to ...
News
1 month ago

Senekal man arrested during fiery protest is released on R15,000 bail

After being denied bail in the Senekal magistrate’s court last week, André Pienaar approached the Bloemfontein high court, which on Monday allowed ...
News
1 month ago

Senekal businessman accused of violent protest appeals bail denial

Lawyers for Senekal businessman Andre Pienaar have filed a notice of appeal to have their client released on bail.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' ... South Africa
  2. Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi News
  3. Harsh action for pupils who accessed leaked maths exam paper in 8 provinces News
  4. Hlaudi Motsoeneng in the spotlight on social media as SABC retrenchment saga ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Hailstones 'as big as tennis balls' batter Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
Questionnaires, scans & menu changes: what you can expect on an international ...
X