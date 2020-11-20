South Africa

WATCH | 'Depoliticise our board': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments

Zama Luthuli Multimedia producer
20 November 2020 - 17:12

SABC staff members halted work when they protested outside the national broadcaster’s headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Staff members took to the streets after it was announced that about 400 employees were served with section 189 notices and facing retrenchment.

The SABC staff members were joined by trade unions, political parties and workers from other corporations who protested in solidarity, including Cell C employees who also protested against retrenchments and corruption. 

The workers are calling for the appointment of board members to be depoliticised, and for a change to the funding model for the state broadcaster.

They said it is unreasonable to expect a state broadcaster to adopt a profitable model when its mandate is to serve the people.

"Separate the SABC into two entities, one which is commercial where they are expected to make billions and billions and there you can do as you please," said Sophie Mokoena, SABC foreign editor representing the workers.

"As long as the boards are appointed by politicians, SABC will continuously have this problem".

The SABC board has suspended the retrenchment process at the corporation for seven days.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SABC 'will run out of money by April' if turnaround strategy isn't implemented

Should the turnaround strategy not be implemented, the SABC will run out of money by April next year, management warned after meeting with the SA ...
News
3 hours ago

EFF's Vuyani Pambo calls for SABC board to be disbanded: 'They have no believable plan'

“What is the purpose of retaining an executive and board that has failed to fulfil its mandate?"
Politics
4 hours ago

TOM EATON | SABC purge is targeting the wrong people. It’s the fat cats who need the boot

The real problem is leaders who don’t have a plan, or the intellectual or professional capacity to develop one
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' ... South Africa
  2. Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi News
  3. Hlaudi Motsoeneng in the spotlight on social media as SABC retrenchment saga ... South Africa
  4. Harsh action for pupils who accessed leaked maths exam paper in 8 provinces News
  5. WATCH | Hailstones 'as big as tennis balls' batter Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X