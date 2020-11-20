South Africa

WATCH | Vereeniging petrol station roof collapses on vehicles in storm

20 November 2020 - 15:27
Three vehicles were damaged when a roof at a petrol station collapsed.
Three vehicles were damaged when a roof at a petrol station collapsed.
Image: ER24

The roof at a service station collapsed when a storm ravaged parts of Vereeniging in Gauteng on Friday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said two men escaped serious injury after the roof crashed down on three vehicles just off Seeiso Road in Sharpeville.

Meiring said the incident happened just before 2pm.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the roof of a service station had collapsed on a small bus, a taxi and a light motor vehicle. The drivers and passengers had taken refuge in the nearby shop,” he said.

After medical assessment, paramedics determined that two men, in their 20s, had sustained only minor injuries.

“Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found,” he said.

The patients were treated and then transported to Kopanong provincial hospital.

Meiring said local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Hailstones 'as big as tennis balls' batter Pietermaritzburg

Pietermaritzburg residents ran for cover when hailstones as large as tennis balls battered the KwaZulu-Natal capital on Wednesday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

Search to continue for woman swept away in flooded Umlazi River

The search for a 22-year-old woman who was swept away while attempting to cross the Umlazi River, south of Durban, will resume on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

'In the hands of God:' major hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

Hurricane Iota sent zinc roofing flying into the streets, toppled electricity poles and flayed palm trees as it battered northeastern Nicaragua on ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' ... South Africa
  2. Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi News
  3. Hlaudi Motsoeneng in the spotlight on social media as SABC retrenchment saga ... South Africa
  4. Harsh action for pupils who accessed leaked maths exam paper in 8 provinces News
  5. WATCH | Hailstones 'as big as tennis balls' batter Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X