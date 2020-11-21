South Africa

Cape Town police net suspect with drugs worth R100,000

21 November 2020 - 17:00
A man was arrested in Cape Town with dagga worth R30,000.
A man was arrested in Cape Town with dagga worth R30,000.
Image: Eric Limon/123RF

Cape Town police on the lookout for extortion rackets in the CBD netted a suspect in possession of drugs worth R100,000 on Friday.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said the 49-year-old man looked “very suspicious”. And this prompted police to stop him.

He said police found drugs ranging from dagga to cocaine and ecstasy, worth thousands of rand, in his car. Van Wyk said the suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs.

“Last night ... at about 7pm, the members were busy doing visible patrols, stop and searches and focusing on Long Street nightclubs for extortion. In DF Malan Street, city centre ... members saw a vehicle and the very suspicious looking occupant in it. They stopped and search it,” said Van Wyk.

“Upon searching the vehicle members found five packets of hydro dagga to the estimated street value of R30,000. On further investigation at the suspect's residence, police found 'CAT' cocaine in capsules and ecstasy tablets with an estimated street value of R70,000. The drugs were handed in as exhibits for safekeeping.”

Van Wyk said the suspect will appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Monday. He said police will oppose his release on bail.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

High court overturns wrongly-worded warrant used to search a dagga accused's property

A Western Cape man accused of dealing in cannabis has scored a minor victory, thanks to a magistrate’s failure to issue a comprehensible search ...
News
3 weeks ago

Hawks swoop on 'drug trafficking outfits' with dagga, heroin bust in Cape Town

Two men in their forties will appear in court on Wednesday after being caught allegedly transporting an "assortment of illegal drugs" worth about R2m ...
News
1 month ago

Durban man bust with R120,000 worth of rock cocaine while on 'distribution run'

A Durban man, allegedly on a drug distribution run, was bust by police with a consignment of rock cocaine with an estimated street value of R120,000 ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Hlaudi Motsoeneng in the spotlight on social media as SABC retrenchment saga ... South Africa
  2. 28s gang boss Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon killed in Gauteng hit South Africa
  3. WATCH | Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes South Africa
  4. Inside Bushiri's luxury hideout South Africa
  5. Harsh action for pupils who accessed leaked maths exam paper in 8 provinces News

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X