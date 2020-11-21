Cape Town police net suspect with drugs worth R100,000

Cape Town police on the lookout for extortion rackets in the CBD netted a suspect in possession of drugs worth R100,000 on Friday.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said the 49-year-old man looked “very suspicious”. And this prompted police to stop him.

He said police found drugs ranging from dagga to cocaine and ecstasy, worth thousands of rand, in his car. Van Wyk said the suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs.

“Last night ... at about 7pm, the members were busy doing visible patrols, stop and searches and focusing on Long Street nightclubs for extortion. In DF Malan Street, city centre ... members saw a vehicle and the very suspicious looking occupant in it. They stopped and search it,” said Van Wyk.

“Upon searching the vehicle members found five packets of hydro dagga to the estimated street value of R30,000. On further investigation at the suspect's residence, police found 'CAT' cocaine in capsules and ecstasy tablets with an estimated street value of R70,000. The drugs were handed in as exhibits for safekeeping.”

Van Wyk said the suspect will appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Monday. He said police will oppose his release on bail.

TimesLIVE