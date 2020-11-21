COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Is SA headed toward second surge as daily virus cases cross 3,000?
21 November 2020 - 09:27
November 21 2020 - 09:26
Is SA headed toward second surge as daily virus cases cross 3,000?
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 20 November.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 20, 2020
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/X77c4Knc8q