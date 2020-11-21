Lawyers' KwaSizabantu probe clears mission of string of allegations

The embattled KwaSizabantu Christian Mission has released a glowing report absolving itself of damning allegations — including rape — made by former members.



The 50-year-old mission in KwaZulu-Natal has been publicly accused by former members of fraud, rape, assault and money laundering. The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) is probing the church in hearings that began last month...