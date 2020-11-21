South Africa

Northern Cape man jailed for 10 years for attempted murder of his 6-year-old son

21 November 2020 - 12:21 By TimesLIVE
A 26-year-old Northern Cape man has been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for the attempted murder of his six-year-old son..
A 26-year-old Northern Cape man has been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for the attempted murder of his six-year-old son..
Image: 123RF/Thawornnurak

A 26-year-old Northern Cape man has been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment after he was found guilty of the attempted murder of his six-year-old son.

He was convicted in the Galeshewe Regional Court on Friday.

Police said that on January 16 2020 a complaint of child abuse had been received from a concerned community member and upon investigation police found the man's son with multiple injuries on his back, neck and face.

“The father had assaulted the child with a belt and choked him with a chain.

“The mother of the child admitted to the beatings and was also living in fear of the accused,” police added.

The provincial head for the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations Unit in the Northern Cape, Brig Nicky Mills, applauded the investigating officer, Sergeant Aretha Claasen, for her meticulous investigation that ensured that the perpetrator faced the full might of the law. He also thanked community members for their continuous support in the fight against crime.

“It is our priority as the police, especially the FCS Unit to ensure that those who abuse children and women face jail time,” said Mills.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Food security and good parenting protect kids against abuse - new study

Food security, positive parenting and supervisory care-giving have proven to have a buffering effect that limits violence against children.
News
4 days ago

Ten-year ordeal ends as HIV-positive man gets life for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter

A 53-year-old HIV-positive man who repeatedly raped his stepdaughter between 2008 and 2018 was sentenced to life imprisonment by the high court in ...
News
1 day ago

Three arrested after body of missing 9-year-old found wrapped in plastic

Three people have been arrested after a nine-year-old girl from Eden Park in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, was found murdered.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Hlaudi Motsoeneng in the spotlight on social media as SABC retrenchment saga ... South Africa
  2. 28s gang boss Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon killed in Gauteng hit South Africa
  3. WATCH | Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes South Africa
  4. Inside Bushiri's luxury hideout South Africa
  5. Harsh action for pupils who accessed leaked maths exam paper in 8 provinces News

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X