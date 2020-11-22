South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US hits 12 million Covid-19 cases

22 November 2020 - 07:42 By TimesLIVE
A woman walks past Christmas trees on Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in London, Britain, November 21 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

November 22 2020 - 07:41

US hits 12 million Covid-19 cases as many Americans defy Thanksgiving travel guidance

The United States recorded its 12th million Covid-19 case on Saturday, even as millions of Americans were expected to travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, ignoring warnings from health officials about furthering the spread of the infectious disease.

More than 12,010,000 cases of the coronavirus were reported, according to a Reuters tally of public health data, capping a series of days with record-breaking infections, with the Midwest experiencing one of the most dramatic increases in cases per capita.

The Covid-19 epidemic has claimed more than 255,000 lives in the United States - more than in any other nation - according to the Reuters tally - and the recent escalation has prompted more than 20 states to impose sweeping new restrictions this month to curb the virus.

