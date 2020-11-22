Drive with caution on wet roads, be on high alert for more rain Gauteng drivers urged

Heavy rainfall in Gauteng has led to the destruction of property and cars — including causing the roof of a petrol station to collapse — as rain continues to pelt the province.

Authorities are urging Gauteng motorists to drive with caution as many major routes are flooded, inaccessible and unsafe to drive on after continuous heavy rainfall since Friday afternoon.

“The heavy rainfall that Gauteng experienced also led to destruction of properties and vehicles, notably in Sharpeville, Sedibeng district, where a roof of Global filling station collapsed.

“Gauteng traffic police call on motorists to exercise caution while driving during rainy conditions.

“Motorists are advised to maintain a safe following distance at all times. If visibility is hampered due to heavy rainfall, motorists are advised to switch on their head lamps and hazards,” said Sello Maremane, Gauteng traffic police spokesperson.

“It is important that wiper blades are in good working condition before undertaking a trip. There is also a need to adhere to the prescribed speed limit at all times and continue avoiding heavily flooded areas by making use of alternative roads, “Maremane said.

The department said it would be on high alert with rain forecast over the next few days in Gauteng, with a specific focus on low-lying areas.

