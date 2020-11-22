Elderly couple's motorbike jaunt takes terrible turn on mountain pass

A Sunday morning motorbike ride turned into tragedy for an elderly couple who had set off to enjoy the spectacular views from Franschhoek Pass just outside Franschhoek in the Western Cape.

ER24 said they were called to the pass — famous for its stunning views and hairpin bends — to find the couple had collided with another motorbike.

Metro EMS and the Stellenbosch fire and traffic departments were also on the scene, which unfolded at around 10.20am.

The husband and wife, both thought to be 70 years of age, smashed into the other bike from which the rider had just managed to jump moments before impact.

The other rider sustained no injuries, but the elderly man received advanced life support from ER24, while Metro EMS provided the same to his wife.

Both were then transported to Mediclinic Stellenbosch for further care.

Franschhoek police are investigating further.

