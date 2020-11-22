South Africa

Former Fidelity staff who 'gave information' to CIT robbers arrested

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
22 November 2020 - 16:14 By Ernest Mabuza
In this file photo, a Fidelity vehicle at the scene of a cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. The Hawks have arrested two former Fidelity employees who allegedly gave out information regarding the cash distribution vehicles' movements.
In this file photo, a Fidelity vehicle at the scene of a cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. The Hawks have arrested two former Fidelity employees who allegedly gave out information regarding the cash distribution vehicles' movements.
Image: Masi Losi

The Hawks on Friday arrested two men for their alleged involvement in a cash-in-transit robbery in Soshanguve, northern Pretoria, in October last year.

They will join four others who were previously arrested for the robbery.

The Hawks said the investigation team followed up on intelligence about the suspects, who are former Fidelity Cash Solutions personnel, for their alleged involvement in the robbery at Batho Plaza.

“The suspects aged 30 and 39 allegedly provided crucial information while working for Fidelity, regarding the cash distribution vehicles' movements which subsequently led to excessive cash-in-transit robberies in Gauteng,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said.

The pair was positively linked to the armed robbery and subsequently arrested in Soshanguve on Friday.

The Hawks also seized a firearm and ammunition for further investigation.

The two men are expected to appear in the Soshanguve regional court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

KZN rapist who terrorised the women of Pinetown gets six life sentences

He would promise them a job, and instead, they would end up brutally raped and robbed of their possessions.
News
6 hours ago

North West cops accused of torture to appear in Joburg high court in early 2021

Former North West deputy police commissioner Maj-Gen Ntebo Jan Mabula and other officers accused of torture will appear in the Johannesburg high ...
News
1 day ago

Police chief activates 72-hour plan after armed gang robs security firm

A large group of armed men broke into a security company in Pretoria early on Saturday and escaped with cash.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News
  2. Inside Bushiri's luxury hideout South Africa
  3. Hlaudi Motsoeneng in the spotlight on social media as SABC retrenchment saga ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes South Africa
  5. 28s gang boss Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon killed in Gauteng hit South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X