South Africa

'Friends don't walk out on friends' - Mzansi reacts to Zuma's state capture walkout

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
22 November 2020 - 11:00
Former president Jacob Zuma 'walked out' of the Zondo commision of inquiry this week.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The social media streets were a mess this week when former president Jacob Zuma left the state capture commission without the permission of chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Zuma absconded after his application for the recusal of Zondo was dismissed on Thursday. After the ruling, Zuma's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane told Zondo that they were “excusing ourselves” from the proceedings. His team left during a brief adjournment and never returned.


Zondo had summoned Zuma to present himself at the commission from Monday until Friday, and said he had planned for Zuma to be questioned on matters the commission is investigating and respond to testimony that had implicated him.

Zondo said the Zuma walkout was a “serious matter” and that the commission would reflect on the next course of action. TimesLIVE reported that Zuma could find himself charged with contempt for defying Zondo, which could see him slapped with a fine and/or a prison sentence of up to six months.

Social media was flooded with reactions to the walkout, with many posting memes and hilarious comments about the situation.

TimesLIVE

