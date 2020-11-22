'Friends don't walk out on friends' - Mzansi reacts to Zuma's state capture walkout
The social media streets were a mess this week when former president Jacob Zuma left the state capture commission without the permission of chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Zuma absconded after his application for the recusal of Zondo was dismissed on Thursday. After the ruling, Zuma's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane told Zondo that they were “excusing ourselves” from the proceedings. His team left during a brief adjournment and never returned.
Zondo had summoned Zuma to present himself at the commission from Monday until Friday, and said he had planned for Zuma to be questioned on matters the commission is investigating and respond to testimony that had implicated him.
Zondo said the Zuma walkout was a “serious matter” and that the commission would reflect on the next course of action. TimesLIVE reported that Zuma could find himself charged with contempt for defying Zondo, which could see him slapped with a fine and/or a prison sentence of up to six months.
Social media was flooded with reactions to the walkout, with many posting memes and hilarious comments about the situation.
Adv Sikhakhane must have advised Zuma on the consequences of walking out from the commission. Did he disregard the advice and went on to walk out regardlessly? #ZondoCommission pic.twitter.com/C6OgwPxk8E— Khutso (@BSModibane) November 19, 2020
Zuma’s counsel did tell the Chair that they are going to walk out. https://t.co/YlMymD5XJI— Justice Before Reconciliation (@ThaZuluGod) November 19, 2020
In short, if Gedleyihlekisa Jacob Zuma can walk 🚶🏾♂️ out of #ZondoCommission it means anyone can show Zondo a middle finger and walk out. pic.twitter.com/5oh2yyKbhD— Gaddafi (@GaddafiALincon) November 19, 2020
#ZondoCommission President JG Zuma walk out in style🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oXu5gLNnXl— Sifundo (@Msifundo1984) November 19, 2020
Zuma has given Zondo a middle finger he left the commission.! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FV4tL6XvHq— Nathi🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Nkosinathi_99) November 19, 2020
Zuma always tells us that he want's his day in court but when the day comes he makes all sorts of excuses, now he just walk out like Zondo is nothing but a boy. He needs to be arrested and come to that commission to testify. What kind of nonsense is this we not been respected 🙄 pic.twitter.com/RJKsg4UjIn— Sam (@Sam05241241) November 19, 2020
So Jacob Zuma showed the commission a middle finger 🙆♂️ pic.twitter.com/acKhspTMGF— #FreternalTwinsOutNow (@T_Dzyl) November 19, 2020
TimesLIVE