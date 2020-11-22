'Friends don't walk out on friends' - Mzansi reacts to Zuma's state capture walkout

Zondo had summoned Zuma to present himself at the commission from Monday until Friday, and said he had planned for Zuma to be questioned on matters the commission is investigating and respond to testimony that had implicated him.

Zondo said the Zuma walkout was a “serious matter” and that the commission would reflect on the next course of action. TimesLIVE reported that Zuma could find himself charged with contempt for defying Zondo, which could see him slapped with a fine and/or a prison sentence of up to six months.

Social media was flooded with reactions to the walkout, with many posting memes and hilarious comments about the situation.