South Africa

KZN rapist who terrorised the women of Pinetown gets six life sentences

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
22 November 2020 - 10:35
The Pinetown serial rapist has been sentenced.
The Pinetown serial rapist has been sentenced.
Image: 123RF/ DZEJMSDIN

He would promise them a job, and instead, they would end up brutally raped and robbed of their possessions. Now, 25-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man Tumelo Khiba can no longer terrorise the women of Pinetown. Instead, he will be sitting behind bars after receiving six life terms and an additional 35 years in the Pinetown regional court on Friday.

Between October 2016 and January 2017, Khiba lured several unsuspecting victims — all aged between 17 and 23 — with the promise of casual work. He would then drag them into the bushes near Manors outside Pinetown where he would rape and rob them.

These details came to light in the court this week, but Khiba’s activities had carried on up to this year and he was finally apprehended. On January 10, he asked a 17-year-old to accompany him to the shops to buy a uniform for his daughter. From there, he carried on with his usual modus operandi. He took her into the bushes, raped her, and took her phone and cash.

EDITORIAL | Rape victims’ protection unit is a haven for predators

How do we trust a system if there is a perception that you are walking into a lion’s den?
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

A case of rape and robbery was opened in Pinetown SAPS and transferred to the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection  and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

The next day, he was found and arrested along Old Main Road where he used to stalk his victims.

“DNA analysis was conducted he was successfully linked to 11 other rape cases committed in the same vicinity. He made several appearances while being held in custody until his sentence,” police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula praised the investigator for doing quality work which could lead to the conviction and sentence of the accused.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Nyanga serial rapist who used taxi to source victims gets 210 year prison sentence

A 29-year-old serial rapist from Nyanga who used a taxi to source his victims will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison.
News
2 months ago

PODCAST | When survivors fight back: the serial rapist who picked the wrong victim

In the 1970s in SA, women were living under a reign of terror.
News
2 months ago

Cape Town serial rapist's reign of terror bought to an end

Herman Harker, 66, has been sentenced to 15 life sentences and an additional 30-year term on multiple counts of rape, abduction and sexual assault.
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Hlaudi Motsoeneng in the spotlight on social media as SABC retrenchment saga ... South Africa
  2. Inside Bushiri's luxury hideout South Africa
  3. 28s gang boss Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon killed in Gauteng hit South Africa
  4. WATCH | Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes South Africa
  5. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021

Related articles

  1. Ten-year ordeal ends as HIV-positive man gets life for repeatedly raping his ... South Africa
  2. Double life sentence for man who raped, strangled neighbour South Africa
  3. Man shown ‘mercy’ for raping daughter to be punished properly News
X