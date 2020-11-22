South Africa

Police want to talk to owner of house where thousands of rand of City Power cables were found

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
22 November 2020 - 16:46
City Power officials remove its cables which were found at a house in Lombardy. Police want to speak to the owner of the house, who was not available during the visit on Saturday.
City Power officials remove its cables which were found at a house in Lombardy. Police want to speak to the owner of the house, who was not available during the visit on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

Police want to question the owner of a house in Lombardy,  northern Johannesburg, where City Power cables worth thousands of rand were found at the weekend.

City Power said the house was raided after its security division received a tip-off from members of the community about bundles of new and used electricity cables and suspicious activity at the house.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said both their security and police responded to the call and found the house was rented out to school pupils.

When they visited the house on Friday, they found the gates locked but could see the cables strewn in the driveway.

Police entered the yard on Saturday morning and removed a 50-metre underground core copper cable and about 15 metres of pole-to-ground copper cable.

It was established that the premises were rented to school pupils and the owner of the property was not on the premises. His identity has not been established.

City Power said the area of Lombardy, which includes Alexandra and Bramley, has in recent days experienced several outages due to cable theft.

Mangena said it was not clear where the recovered cables where stolen, and that City Power security was investigating.

TimesLIVE

MORE

City Power appoints 129 contractors for emergency repairs

City Power has complied with a court order to appoint 129 contractors as an interim measure to do emergency repairs to its crumbling infrastructure.
News
2 weeks ago

Limited train service rolls out for Pretoria commuters

A limited Mabopane corridor train service resumed on Tuesday, and Metrorail in Gauteng said plans were on track for a limited Saulsville train ...
News
2 weeks ago

Clinics, police station, businesses without power as storm rips roof off substation

Residents of Florida, Florida Park, Floracliff, Discovery and Selwyn in Johannesburg were in for another day without electricity on Tuesday after a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News
  2. Inside Bushiri's luxury hideout South Africa
  3. Hlaudi Motsoeneng in the spotlight on social media as SABC retrenchment saga ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes South Africa
  5. 28s gang boss Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon killed in Gauteng hit South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X