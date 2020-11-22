South Africa

Two cars overturn in separate incidents, occupants suffer minor injuries

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
22 November 2020 - 12:04
A vehicle rolled over in Meyerton on Sunday morning. Two men were treated for minor injuries.
A vehicle rolled over in Meyerton on Sunday morning. Two men were treated for minor injuries.
Image: ER24

Two vehicles overturned in separate incidents south of Johannesburg on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, with occupants in both accidents suffering minor injuries.

In the first incident, a vehicle rolled over in Barrage Road, Vereeniging, on Saturday night.

“A patient with minor injuries was treated and transported to Mediclinic Emfuleni for further care,” ER24 reported.

In the second incident, some 29km apart in Meyerton, another single-vehicle rollover occurred on Weilback Road on Sunday morning.

ER24 medics arrived at 5.36am and found two men in their early 30s who were treated for minor injuries before being transported to Kopanong Hospital for further care.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Man critically injured as vehicle overturns in Free State

A 41-year-old man sustained critical injuries when his vehicle overturned on the R59 between Sasolburg and Parys in the Free State on Saturday night.
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Vereeniging petrol station roof collapses on vehicles in storm

The roof at a service station collapsed when a storm ravaged parts of Vereeniging in Gauteng on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Seventeen hurt in multiple vehicle pile-up in Joburg

Seventeen people were injured on Wednesday morning in a rear-end pile-up involving five light motor vehicles and a taxi on Cedar Road in Chartwell, ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News
  2. Inside Bushiri's luxury hideout South Africa
  3. Hlaudi Motsoeneng in the spotlight on social media as SABC retrenchment saga ... South Africa
  4. 28s gang boss Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon killed in Gauteng hit South Africa
  5. WATCH | Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X