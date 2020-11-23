South Africa

AmaXhosa Queen-Mother Nozamile Sigcawu dies

23 November 2020 - 10:16 By Lulamile Feni
AmaXhosa Queen-Mother Nozamile Sigcawu died on Sunday night.
Image: Lulamile Feni

AmaXhosa Queen-Mother Nozamile Sigcawu, mother of the late King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu, died at about 8pm on Sunday..

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart to pronounce the sudden demise of Queen Nozamile Sigcawu, the wife to King Xolilizwe and the mother to the late King of the Senior House of Phalo, His Majesty King Zwelonke Sigcawu.”

She died as she was being rushed to Frere Hospital in East London, said Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe. He said further details would be shared after customary protocols had been observed and processed by the royal family.

“AmaRharhabe King Jonguxolo Vululwandle Sandile has expressed shock and dismay on this untimely loss at a time when the House of Phalo is navigating through the path of affirming its resilience and unsurpassed ability to self-restoration,” said Burns-Ncamashe.

He said King Sandile “will undoubtedly provide the necessary guidance and counsel during this period of grief and pain”.

