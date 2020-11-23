South Africa

Bullets fly at station deck taxi rank in Cape Town

23 November 2020 - 13:13
The station deck taxi rank in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Cape Town traffic police have apprehended one person with a firearm after multiple people were shot at by gunmen at the station deck taxi rank in the city's CBD on Monday.

The CBD echoed with the sound of gunfire shortly before the noon gun sounded in what preliminary reports indicate may be related to taxi violence.

Unconfirmed reports from the scene indicated that as many as nine people were found with gunshot wounds.

Police flying squad members responded to the shooting and a police helicopter arrived on scene shortly after the incident.

This is a developing story.

