South Africa

Five trucks set alight in Free State

23 November 2020 - 07:14 By TimesLIVE
Shots were fired at truck drivers and their vehicles were set alight in Free State.
Shots were fired at truck drivers and their vehicles were set alight in Free State.
Image: SAPS

Five trucks were torched on the R59 road between Parys and Sasolburg on Saturday night, police said.

Brig Motantsi Makhele said police were alerted at about 8.50pm.

"It is alleged by the drivers that one truck was petrol-bombed and forced to stop. Shots were fired at other trucks, forcing them to stop.

"The drivers fled into a nearby field and four trucks were then set alight."

Police said the motive for the attack is under investigation and no arrests have been effected yet.

The truck drivers were treated for shock at Parys District Hospital.

This comes after numerous attacks on truckers on the highway between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night.

The Sunday Times reported that at an estimated 30 trucks had come under attack last week.

The motive for the attacks is unclear at this stage.

Meanwhile, a march on Transnet's Durban harbour offices is planned for Monday by the National Truck Foundation (NTF), which is demanding foreign drivers be stopped from collecting cargo on the grounds they pose a "security threat" to the country.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'Anarchy' as 30 trucks attacked in one week across SA

Fears of a deadly trucking war are mounting following the torching of nine trucks on the N3 and R103 near Heidelberg on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

#CrimeStats: Truck hijackings soar with 99 new cases as 'high-tech' syndicates swoop in

Hijacking syndicates focused their attention to trucks during the months of July, August and September as 99 new cases of truck hijackings were ...
News
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Put the brakes on trucking anarchy or our economy is doomed

If government thinks task teams and rhetoric will end this war, it’s hurtling down the wrong road
News
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News
  2. Jacob Zuma's nephew fights eThekwini municipality over bus plan News
  3. Inside Bushiri's luxury hideout South Africa
  4. WATCH | Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes South Africa
  5. 28s gang boss Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon killed in Gauteng hit South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X