IN PICTURES | MK vets and truck drivers march through Durban CBD

Hundreds of Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members and truck drivers stormed through the streets of Durban's CBD on Monday, bringing traffic to a standstill, with at least one man injured.

A number of foreign-owned shops and stalls were targeted as the protest formed part of the group's stance against foreigners, who they allege have taken the jobs of South Africans and overrun the city, turning Durban's streets into a breeding ground for drugs and human trafficking.