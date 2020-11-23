Investigation launched after Eastern Cape teen 'whipped' by teacher

“When she came home that day, she could not sit properly. I asked what had happened, and I even thought she was raped because she and other pupils walk a long distance to school. When she told she was assaulted by a teacher I was shocked. My child was attacked mercilessly,” said the mother.

“She was beaten so badly there is swelling. She has green marks on her body. She is in pain as we speak. She was writing on that day. She was called while writing her exams and was beaten by the teacher.”

The mother pointed out that corporal punishment had been abolished.

“She is scared to go to school. She is my hope as an uneducated person. I was scared to open a case because I know nothing about the law, but I want that teacher to account for this.

“My child was threatened that she will not write the remaining papers. She is disturbed. She feels she did something wrong for telling me and fears that teacher.”

Education MEC Fundile Gade said an investigation had been launched and the need for action was urgent.

“I find this act barbaric. I need the established team to clarify whether the whistleblower is from the school. The next step is to establish if the culprit is a departmental employee or a school governing body (SGB) employee. Should we find the perpetrator is from the school, a harsh punishment will be imposed,” he said.