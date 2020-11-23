Motorists urged to take care in several provinces this afternoon: SA weather

The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms on Monday.

"Heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail that may result in flooding of susceptible low-lying bridges and low-lying settlement areas" is forecast.

This is set to cause disruption to traffic, especially in the afternoon peak hours, due to poor visibility.

In addition, "strong winds that can cause structural damage to infrastructure" can be expected over the south-eastern parts of Limpopo, the north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga, the south-eastern parts of Free State, the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal this afternoon, said the service.

TimesLIVE