South Africa

Motorists urged to take care in several provinces this afternoon: SA weather

23 November 2020 - 07:36 By TimesLIVE
Driving conditions could be affected by expected rain and thunderstorms on Monday.
Driving conditions could be affected by expected rain and thunderstorms on Monday.
Image: 123RF/maxshot

The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms on Monday.

"Heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail that may result in flooding of susceptible low-lying bridges and low-lying settlement areas" is forecast.

This is set to cause disruption to traffic, especially in the afternoon peak hours, due to poor visibility.

In addition, "strong winds that can cause structural damage to infrastructure" can be expected over the south-eastern parts of Limpopo, the north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga, the south-eastern parts of Free State, the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal this afternoon, said the service.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Vereeniging petrol station roof collapses on vehicles in storm

The roof at a service station collapsed when a storm ravaged parts of Vereeniging in Gauteng on Friday.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Hailstones 'as big as tennis balls' batter Pietermaritzburg

Pietermaritzburg residents ran for cover when hailstones as large as tennis balls battered the KwaZulu-Natal capital on Wednesday afternoon.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News
  2. Jacob Zuma's nephew fights eThekwini municipality over bus plan News
  3. Inside Bushiri's luxury hideout South Africa
  4. WATCH | Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes South Africa
  5. 28s gang boss Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon killed in Gauteng hit South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X