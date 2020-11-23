SA records 'concerning' Covid-19 positivity rate of 14% as 2,080 new cases are confirmed

SA recorded 2,080 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, but the biggest worry was that this came from 14,377 tests — a positivity rate of nearly 14.5%.

The health ministry said this positivity rate was “concerning”. The new cases takes the county's total to 769,759 confirmed infections.

Just last week, the health ministry raised concern that the positivity rate had increased to 12%, which was already higher than the 10% benchmark that was considered within acceptable levels. In its statement on Monday night, the ministry also reported 65 new Covid-19 related deaths, taking the national death toll to 20,968.

The number of recoveries was at 711,195, a recovery rate of 92.4%.

The figures are based on 5,305,343 total tests, of which 14,377 were in the most recent 24-hour cycle.

