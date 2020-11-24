COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19: Trains overcrowded as rail service battles with demand

South Africa

24 November 2020 - 07:33 By TimesLIVE
Students maintaining social distance and wearing protective face masks attend their grade 12 exams, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kathmandu, Nepal November 24 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

November 24 2020 - 07:30

India records nearly 38,000 new coronavirus infections

India said on Tuesday it had recorded 37,975 new infections of coronavirus, with the daily increases, tallied by Reuters, remaining below the 50,000 mark for more than two weeks, having peaked in September.

The latest increase brought the total number of cases to 9.18 million, the health ministry said. Deaths rose by 480, with the total now at 134,218.

India has the second-highest number of cases in the world, after the United States.

-REUTERS

November 24 2020 - 07:00

Covid-19: Trains overcrowded as rail service battles with demand

While the country continues to endure hundreds of Covid-19 deaths weekly, commuters in Durban say they have no choice but to use overcrowded trains as the cheapest way to get to work.

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) blamed the overcrowded carriages on the shortage of trains in the province.

