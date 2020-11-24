COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19: Trains overcrowded as rail service battles with demand
November 24 2020 - 07:30
India records nearly 38,000 new coronavirus infections
India said on Tuesday it had recorded 37,975 new infections of coronavirus, with the daily increases, tallied by Reuters, remaining below the 50,000 mark for more than two weeks, having peaked in September.
The latest increase brought the total number of cases to 9.18 million, the health ministry said. Deaths rose by 480, with the total now at 134,218.
India has the second-highest number of cases in the world, after the United States.
-REUTERS
November 24 2020 - 07:00
Covid-19: Trains overcrowded as rail service battles with demand
While the country continues to endure hundreds of Covid-19 deaths weekly, commuters in Durban say they have no choice but to use overcrowded trains as the cheapest way to get to work.
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) blamed the overcrowded carriages on the shortage of trains in the province.