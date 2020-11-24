Covid-19: Trains overcrowded as rail service battles with demand

While the country continues to endure hundreds of Covid-19 deaths weekly, commuters in Durban say they have no choice but to use overcrowded trains as the cheapest way to get to work.

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) blamed the overcrowded carriages on the shortage of trains in the province.

During a commute on the Umlazi line last week, people were seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the carriages, many of them not wearing masks. In a video taken by a GroundUp reporter, people can be seen squeezing past one another to get out at their stations. No safety marshals — meant to enforce physical distancing — were seen on the carriage or on the platform.

Some commuters spoken to said that the pandemic and the effects of the subsequent lockdown had hit them hard financially. Travelling by trains is their only option at the moment as a train ticket from Durban to KwaMnyandu in Umlazi is R7.50 compared with R20 for a taxi.